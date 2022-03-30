Kane County deputies save man from burning car

Two Kane County sheriff's deputies, including one who's only been on the beat for about three months, are being credited with saving a driver from the wreckage of a burning car Tuesday night.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said veteran Deputy Steven Turcios and recruit Deputy Ryan Reichardt were dispatched to the 6N900 block of Dunham Road near Lamplight Trail at 9:43 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Wayne.

"When they arrived the car was overturned and on fire," Hain said. "They were able get the driver out and pull him to safety away from the vehicle."

Hain said the driver was reportedly in and out of consciousness during the ordeal. The unidentified driver was transported to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, but was later transferred to Loyola Medical Center because of the severity of his injuries. The driver reportedly suffered from internal bleeding after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff's office said the 41-year-old South Elgin driver has been charged with drunken driving. Investigators are still unsure which direction the vehicle was going at the time of the crash.

Hain said Reichardt is finishing up the last weeks of a three and a half month field training assignment with Turcios, and then has about nine months remaining on his one-year probationary period.

Turcios is a five-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

The sheriff said both deputies will receive lifesaving awards at an annual summertime ceremony the department stages.