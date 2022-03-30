Illinois Dems make pitch for 2024 Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, from left, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker share a laugh Friday March 15, 2019 during a groundbreaking ceremony at Fermi Lab in Batavia. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Fueled by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and backed by the top Democrats in Illinois, Chicago is taking initial steps to pull together a bid for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, which would be the first major party gathering in the city since the United Center hosted the Democrats in 1996.

Last fall, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison flew to Chicago to meet with Pritzker to discuss Chicago hosting the 2024 convention, sources familiar with the meeting confirmed.

At that meeting, Pritzker lauded Chicago as the ideal choice for the convention and discussed how Illinois is at the forefront of a series of major policy initiatives that are important to the Democratic Party.

After that, Pritzker moved quickly to work with Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's team and a litany of other top Democrats in the state to start laying the extensive groundwork needed to put together a bid.

Read more at chicago.suntimes.com.