Feder: Meteorologist Ed Curran returns to CBS 2 with new kidney and sunny outlook

Three months after receiving a kidney transplant that saved his life, veteran meteorologist Ed Curran will return Saturday to his weekend weather duties at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2.

"I look forward to coming back healthier than I've been in a long time," said Curran, 66, who disclosed his ordeal in a social media post Wednesday, publicly thanking his sister for donating one of her kidneys.

"There are simply no words to express my love and appreciation for my sister, Patti Orthwein," he said. "It took months of tests and many four-hour commutes each way to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with her supportive husband, Wayne, to accomplish this life-saving organ donation. Thank you. I'm humbled."

Colleagues are eager to welcome back Curran, who's been forecasting weather and reporting on science and technology for CBS 2 since 2002. The Chicago native and longtime northwest suburban resident has proved a solid professional in a variety of roles and a popular personality on TV and radio here for nearly five decades.

