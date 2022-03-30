Elk Grove Village names new community development director

Elk Grove Village officials have promoted Jared D. Polony as the new community development director, following the retirement of longtime director Mary Jo Pye.

Polony, an employee of the community development department for the past 12 years, will oversee private development in the Northwest suburban community while working with residents, businesses and contractors. Officials said he brings a technical and practical approach to the application of codes, standards and leadership.

Polony has been involved in a number of initiatives, including development of the Elk Grove Technology Park, village code adoptions to better enhance public and private facilities, and the implementation of zoning text amendments to create a harmonious community, officials say.

He started his new job March 21, after the retirement of Pye, who worked for the village for more than 30 years.