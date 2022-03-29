WTTW cuts off striking workers' health coverage

Members of Local 1220 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers say WTTW has told them their employer-subsidized insurance will end as of Friday. File photo

A strike pitting WTTW-Channel 11 against members of the electricians union took a bitter turn Tuesday, with the public television station serving notice that it is cutting off the workers' health insurance.

The members of Local 1220 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said they received notice from WTTW saying their employer-subsidized insurance will end as of Friday. No talks have taken place since the strike began March 16.

Both sides blame each other for the stall in negotiations.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.