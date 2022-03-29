Jury: Round Lake Beach man who shot twin boys guilty of second-degree murder

After deliberating for four days, jurors found a Round Lake Beach man guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery for shooting at twin 17-year-olds, killing one, last January.

Lynell Glover was charged with first-degree murder and could have spent up to 60 years in prison had jurors found him guilty of that charge. A judge will determine his sentence for the lesser charge at a later hearing.

During the lengthy trial which began March 14, Glover's defense team argued he acted in self-defense when he shot four times at Anthony and Jonathan Awad, both of Carol Stream, during a confrontation about a stolen car on Route 12 near Volo on Jan. 3, 2021. Anthony was struck three times and died and Jonathan was struck once in the leg.

Authorities said days before shooting, the Awad brothers stole Glover's 2012 Chevrolet Camaro from the driveway of a family home. Glover found them parked on the side of Route 12, called 911 and told the boys to stay in the car before the shooting happened, authorities said.

One of the key differences between Glover's account of what happened and the version proffered by prosecutors is who brought the handgun Glover used to shoot the twins. Glover's attorney, James Schwarzbach, said during closing arguments Thursday that one of the twins had it when Glover drove up and Glover had to fight for control of it before using the gun to shoot the boys in self-defense.

Prosecutors argued the evidence suggests Glover had the gun on him when he arrived at the scene and shot them when the twins began to run.

Prosecutors said when Glover found the 17-year-olds in his car on the side of the road that night, he could have let the boys run away but instead shot them to keep them there.

The jury began deliberating the case just before 1 p.m. last Thursday and was sent home at around 10:30 p.m. that day. Jury deliberations continued until a verdict was reached after 5 p.m. Tuesday.