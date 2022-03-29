Former Daily Herald executive named Carnegie Hero after saving children

A year to the day former Daily Herald Media Group Vice President of Sales and Digital Strategies Pete Rosengren died saving children from a dangerous rip current while on vacation in the Florida, he was posthumously named a Carnegie Hero Medal winner.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced late Monday that he was among the first 18 winners of 2022.

The commission awards medals four times a year to those "who risked their lives to save others. North America's highest honor for civilian heroism," according to the news release.

"From what I understand, someone saw Pete's story in the national news and nominated him as a hero," said Maura Rosengren, Pete's widow.

Maura said the nomination process was very rigorous, with investigators from the commission researching the events around Pete's actions through interviews with her and others who were there the day Pete went into the water to save the children.

Maura said she drew diagrams of the beach for commission investigators and filled out numerous forms throughout the process.

"To be honest, this was an extremely emotional process for me and took a while for me to get all of the forms completed and sent back to them," she said.

The Rosengrens had just made it to Florida on March 28, 2021 after driving from their home in Batavia. Along with three other families, Pete, Maura and their three sons, had headed to Miramar Beach. While the beach was open, the water was considered off-limits because of double red flag warning. The most severe designation for Florida's waters.

Maura said at the time some of the children ran straight to the water, ignoring the warnings and were in trouble instantly.

While most of the children were able to get out, a friend's 9-year-old son was struggling and Pete went into the water to try and save him.

The boy survived, but Pete did not.

Of the 18 Carnegie Hero Medal winners named Monday, six were awarded posthumously like Pete.

There were also nine children ranging in ages between 5 and 13 who were among those who were honored as well.

Since its inception in 1904 by industrialist-philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, the medal has been awarded 10,291 times to individuals in the United States and Canada who "enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others," according to the Pittsburgh-based commission's website.

Six people have received the awarded twice, for separate acts of heroism.

Nearly $44 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarships or assistance in the commission's 118-year history, officials said.