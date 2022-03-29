Feder: The Mix unveils new afternoon team

Lisa Allen will move back to her longtime midday shift at WTMX 101.9-FM when the Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary station debuts a new afternoon show April 18.

Casey McCabe, formerly of KAMP and KROQ in Los Angeles and host of the syndicated "Alternative Soundcheck," will team with Jenny Valliere, who's been working as midday personality and music director at The Mix since last April.

Afternoons had been co-hosted by Allen and Chris Petlak until January when Petlak moved to mornings.

In the latest Nielsen Audio survey, The Mix tied for 10th place in afternoons with a 3.1 percent share and a cumulative weekly audience of 459,700.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.