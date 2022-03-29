Elgin house fire kills cat
Updated 3/29/2022 7:35 PM
A pet cat was killed and a house was severely damaged in a fire Tuesday morning in Elgin.
At 11 a.m., firefighters responded to the 900 block of Scott Drive and found a single-story house engulfed in flames, according to the Elgin Fire Department.
The blaze was brought under control in 30 minutes, authorities said.
The residents escaped without injury. Firefighters were able to save a dog from the blaze but not a cat, according to the department.
The house was deemed "unlivable," with a damage estimate in excess of $250,000.
The cause of the fire under investigation.
