Shots fired in Elgin
Updated 3/28/2022 9:22 PM
Elgin police were investigating gunfire Monday night at Park and Gifford streets
Officers responded to the area at 8:07 p.m. and found evidence that shots had been fired, according to the police department.
Police asked anyone with information to call (847) 289-2600 or send a text message to 847411. Text messages should include "ELGINPD" before the message.
