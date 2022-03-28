Police: Round Lake Beach boy who pointed fake gun faces charges in juvenile court

Round Lake Beach police released this photo Monday of the replica gun they say was wielded by a Round Lake Beach youth before the boy was shot at by a Round Lake Beach officer last week. courtesy of Round Lake Beach Police

The Round Lake Beach boy who was shot at by a police officer after wielding a replica firearm last Wednesday evening is facing charges in juvenile court, police said Monday.

The boy, who has not been identified by police, was not struck by the officer's three shots, though he was taken briefly to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville before being released to his parents' custody, where he remains, Round Lake Beach Police Deputy Chief Wayne Wilde said.

Round Lake police and the Lake County state's attorney's office referred the case to juvenile court on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm to police, aggravated battery to a police officer and disorderly conduct, Wilde said.

Police said the shooting happened at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of Ridgeway Avenue after a witness reported a juvenile had pointed a gun. The boy pointed the replica firearm at the officer who shot at the boy three times, according to police. Wilde said the officer was not firing warning shots.

The officer was taken to Northwestern Emergency Medical Center in Grayslake and has since been released, the news release said.

The shooting remains under investigation.