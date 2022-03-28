Palatine State of the Village address set for April 6
Updated 3/28/2022 12:06 PM
Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz will give his annual State of the Village address at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, in the council chambers of village hall, 200 E. Wood St.
All residents, business owners and community stakeholders are invited to attend to hear the speech and meet with Palatine leadership and regional business owners.
Schwantz will discuss what is on the horizon for the village in 2022, and there will be an update on the status of the business community.
For more information, visit the Palatine Chamber of Commerce website at www.palatinechamber.com.
