Naperville Park District launching community survey next month

The Naperville Park District is launching a community interest and opinion survey next month.

Regarded as the first step in updating a Strategic Plan and Master Plan, a copy of the survey will be sent by mail to randomly selected Naperville households starting in early April.

The survey, which is being administered by Evanston-based aQity Research and Insights, takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete and can be submitted by mail, online or by telephone.

The survey will be made available to all community members after the randomly selected household survey is completed. It includes questions about recreational needs and residents' views on park district programs, parks, facilities and services.

Details about the public phase of the survey will be posted at www.napervilleparks.org and will be communicated by the park district through various communication channels including email and social media.

"We look forward to hearing from Naperville residents about what is important to them," said park district Executive Director Brad Wilson. "We urge everyone who receives a survey to complete it. Your feedback will help guide the district's key operational plans for the next three to five years."