Fire leaves Arlington Heights house uninhabitable

A house at Euclid and Prindle avenues in Arlington Heights is at a 50% to 75% loss following a fire there early Sunday, authorities said. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

An Arlington Heights house is uninhabitable and left at a 50% to 75% loss after a fire tore through it early Sunday, authorities said Monday.

The fast-moving blaze, reported at 2:09 a.m. Sunday, left most of the two-story residence at Euclid and Prindle avenues charred and collapsed.

Three residents alerted by smoke alarms were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

"The fire advanced quite a bit prior to (alarms) notifying them," said Division Chief Dave Roberts of the Arlington Heights Fire Department. "They were very lucky to get out."

The residents were later treated for minor injuries and released from Northwest Community Hospital.

Roberts said the fire had progressed significantly by the time first fire engines arrived, with the front of the house fully involved in flames. Firefighters attacked the blaze with exterior hose lines, bringing it under control within a half-hour.

It's not clear where the fire started or what may have caused the blaze, but it does not appear to be suspicious, Roberts said.

An investigation into the fire continues, he added.