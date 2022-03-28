Feder: WBBM Newsradio hires Mai Martinez to co-anchor mornings with Cisco Cotto

Mai Martinez, former weekend news anchor and reporter at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2, has been hired to co-anchor morning news at WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the Audacy all-news station.

Starting April 4, Martinez will team with Cisco Cotto from 6 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and she will report stories from the field for WBBM Newsradio.

The addition, announced Monday, will mark the station's return to dual anchors in morning drive for the first time since Felicia Middlebrooks retired in May 2020. Cotto has been anchoring mornings solo since he replaced Pat Cassidy, who retired in December 2021.

Martinez, 48, who was born in San Francisco to a Vietnamese mother and Cuban father, graduated from Jacksonville State University and worked for WBRC, the Fox affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama, before joining CBS 2 in 2006. She was promoted to weekend news anchor the following year.

In May 2020 Martinez was one of more than a dozen employees whose jobs were cut in sweeping companywide layoffs at CBS. She had been off the air on medical leave since 2019. Martinez later disclosed that she was being treated for "concussion issues including terrible migraines and light sensitivity."

