Demolition of former May Whitney Elementary in Lake Zurich continues

A May Whitney Wildcats banner can be seen on an exposed gym wall of the former May Whitney Elementary School at 100 Church St., in Lake Zurich. The school is being demolished after a new campus was built and opened to students last August. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Crews demolish walls Monday of the former May Whitney Elementary School at 100 Church St., in Lake Zurich. A new campus, left, was built next door and opened to students in August 2021. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Demolition crews are making progress razing the former May Whitney Elementary School building at 100 Church St., in Lake Zurich.

On Monday, an inner wall of the school's gym was exposed revealing a May Whitney Wildcats banner.

Arlington Heights-based Johler Demolition Inc. is doing the demolition work. Before starting on the project, crews removed asbestos in the nearly century-old building -- among the oldest in Lake Zurich Unit District 95. It originally opened in 1929 as Ela Township High School.

Tours of the facility were offered to community members late last year before the building is razed.

A new May Whitney Elementary campus was built next door and opened to students in August 2021. May Whitney was an educator who started teaching in Lake Zurich in 1888.