Arlington Heights man charged with sexual abuse of child

An Arlington Heights man has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor younger than 13, police said Monday.

Galdino Ortiz-Juarez, 25, was arrested last Tuesday afternoon but was released after posting the required 10% of his $25,000 bail, authorities said.

The alleged abuse took place at a residence on the 1100 block of East Algonquin Road more than a year ago but was reported to police only recently, said police Cmdr. Peter Milutinovic.

The suspect and victim knew each other, said Milutinovic, who described the event as a "crime of opportunity."

He said the suspect does not have any prior arrests on similar charges.

Ortiz-Juarez is due back in court at 9 a.m. April 22.