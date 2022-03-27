Ryan's Run for Recovery 5K set for April

The Ryan's Run for Recovery 5K race is set for April 24 in Aurora.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at Waubonsie Lake Park, 998 Kautz Road in Aurora. There's a $30 race fee and a $3.80 signup fee, with registration running through noon on April 20.

Interested runners can register at runsignup.com. Information about the race can be found at pathtorecoveryfoundation.com.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Path to Recovery Foundation to provide recovery coaches to individuals and families dealing with substance use disorders. Donations also can be made at the Path to Recovery Foundation website.