Police pursuing 'multiple credible leads' in Rosemont mall shooting

Rosemont police say they're following "multiple credible leads" in their pursuit of a suspect in a shooting Friday night that left one man dead and a teenage girl injured at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

Rosemont police continue to pursue leads in connection with Friday night's shooting that left one man dead and a teenage girl wounded at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall.

"Our investigation is still active and has been continuing throughout the weekend," the village's Public Safety Department said in a tweet Sunday. "We have spoken to numerous witnesses which has given us multiple credible leads."

Police did not return a call for comment Sunday and a village spokesman said there were no additional updates.

On Saturday, police announced that a 2008 Honda in which the shooting suspect fled with others had been discovered out of town. The vehicle's owner was being questioned as a person of interest, police said, but as of Sunday there were no reports of charges and no one associated with the case appeared in Cook County bond court.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s wearing a mask over his face.

Officers were called to the mall at about 7:08 p.m. Friday, in response to reports of gunshots at the mall. They found 20-year-old Joel Valdes of Skokie lying in a ground-floor hallway, a short distance from the food court.

After receiving treatment at the scene from officers and paramedics, Valdes was taken a hospital, where he died about an hour later from multiple gunshot wounds.

A second victim, a 15-year-old girl, was discovered inside a bathroom near the food court. She was shot once near the right wrist and also was grazed in the leg. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

While initial reports indicated a possible additional victim, no further shooting victims have been discovered, police said.

Valdes apparently was targeted in the shooting, police said, adding that a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (224) 585-2865.