PHOTO GALLERY: The Oscars' red carpet
Updated 3/27/2022 6:20 PM
Stars hit the red carpet Sunday at the 94th Academy Awards, held in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre.
Jamie Lee Curtis holds up a blue ribbon in support of refugees of Ukraine as she arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Makeup artist Eva von Bahr ("Dune") arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Songwriter Diane Warren arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Saniyya Sidney ("King Richard") arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Lily James ("Pam & Tommy") arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Josh Brolin, left, Kathryn Brolin arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Director Denis Villeneuve ("Dune"), left, and Tanya Lapointe arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Wesley Snipes arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Eric Haze, left, and Rosie Perez arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Kevin Jonas arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog") arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Alana Haim ("Licorice Pizza") arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Jessica Chastain arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Reba McEntire arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Director Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog") arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Stephanie Beatriz (voice of Mirabel in "Encanto") arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Ariana DeBose arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
David Oyelowo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles'
Associated Press
Rita Moreno arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Jesse Plemons, left, and Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Marlee Matlin, signing 'I Love You,' arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Amy Schumer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Keith Urban, left, and Nicole Kidman arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Andrew Garfield arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Jamie Dornan, left, and Amelia Warner arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Aunjanue Ellis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Sophie Hunter arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Emilia Jones arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Zendaya arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Christine Baumgartner, left, and Kevin Costner arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Olivia Colman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Simu Liu arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Venus Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Jessie Buckley arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Riz Ahmed, left, and Fatima Farheen Mirza arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Wanda Sykes, left, and Alex Sykes arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Zoe Kravitz arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Anthony Hopkins arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Dylan Meyer, left, and Kristen Stewart arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
