LIST: Sunday's winners at the Academy Awards

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from "Dune." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in a scene from "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." Associated Press

Picture: "CODA"

Director: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Actress: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Actor: Will Smith, "King Richard"

Supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Adapted screenplay: Sian Heder, "CODA"

Original screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Animated film: "Encanto"

Animated short film: "The Windshield Wiper"

Cinematography: Greig Fraser, "Dune"

Costume design: Jenny Beavan, "Cruella"

Documentary (feature): "Summer of Soul"

Documentary (short subject): "The Queen of Basketball"

Film editing: Joe Walker, "Dune"

International feature film: "Drive My Car" (Japan)

Live action short: "The Long Goodbye"

Makeup and hairstyling: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Music (original score): Hans Zimmer, "Dune"

Music (original song): "No Time to Die," Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, from "No Time to Die"

Production design: "Dune"

Sound: "Dune"

Visual Effects: "Dune"