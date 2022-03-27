LIST: Sunday's winners at the Academy Awards
Picture: "CODA"
Director: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
Actress: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Supporting actress: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Actor: Will Smith, "King Richard"
Supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
Adapted screenplay: Sian Heder, "CODA"
Original screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
Animated film: "Encanto"
Animated short film: "The Windshield Wiper"
Cinematography: Greig Fraser, "Dune"
Costume design: Jenny Beavan, "Cruella"
Documentary (feature): "Summer of Soul"
Documentary (short subject): "The Queen of Basketball"
Film editing: Joe Walker, "Dune"
International feature film: "Drive My Car" (Japan)
Live action short: "The Long Goodbye"
Makeup and hairstyling: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Music (original score): Hans Zimmer, "Dune"
Music (original song): "No Time to Die," Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, from "No Time to Die"
Production design: "Dune"
Sound: "Dune"
Visual Effects: "Dune"