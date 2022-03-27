Fire rips through Arlington Heights home early Sunday
Updated 3/27/2022 10:59 AM
Fire tore through an Arlington Heights home early Sunday morning, leaving a portion of the two-story residence collapsed and other sections blackened by flames.
A neighbor at the scene in the 1900 block of East Euclid Avenue said the home's residents escaped safely and were staying with family.
Scanner reports indicate the fire was reported at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday.
The Arlington Heights Fire Department referred information requests Sunday to the Arlington Heights Police Department, which declined to provide details, saying there is an ongoing investigation.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.