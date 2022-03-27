Fire rips through Arlington Heights home early Sunday

Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out early Sunday morning at this home in the 1900 block of East Euclid Avenue in Arlington Heights. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

Fire tore through an Arlington Heights home early Sunday morning, leaving a portion of the two-story residence collapsed and other sections blackened by flames.

A neighbor at the scene in the 1900 block of East Euclid Avenue said the home's residents escaped safely and were staying with family.

Scanner reports indicate the fire was reported at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday.

The Arlington Heights Fire Department referred information requests Sunday to the Arlington Heights Police Department, which declined to provide details, saying there is an ongoing investigation.