District 117 considering book policy

Antioch Community High School District 117 will consider putting the graphic novel "Gender Queer: A Memoir" back in general library circulation.

The book had been put at the circulation desks of the libraries in Lakes Community and Antioch Community high schools as a compromise for those who oppose the graphic imagery, and not as a statement about the written content nor the book's intended audience, Superintendent Jim McKay said. After several people on Thursday questioned the move, the school board asked McKay to consider placing the book back into general circulation.

The process for determining the appropriateness of future materials selected for circulation in the schools' libraries also will be reviewed.