 

St. Charles polar plunge benefits Special Olympics

    Andrew Marola of Bartlett surfaces during a cold-weather plunge event into a fire-department portable tank during benefit Special Olympics in St. Charles Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

    Assisted by firefighter/paramedic Steve Siwy, Janna Blowers is the first of a group of Special Olympic athletes to enter the fire department's portable tank during a cold-weather plunge event to benefit Special Olympics in St. Charles Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

    Special Olympic athlete Margaret Amore of Geneva surfaces during a cold-weather plunge event Saturday in St. Charles to benefit Special Olympics. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

    St. Charles Deputy Police Chief Erik Mahan exits the portable tank during a cold-weather plunge event to benefit Special Olympics in St. Charles Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 3/26/2022 6:58 PM

A frigid morning didn't stop around 40 participants from diving into a portable fire department water tank during a polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics in St. Charles Saturday.

Held across the street from St. Charles Fire Station No. 1, the 3,000-gallon tank, usually used to hold water to fight fires in rural areas, gave participants the opportunity for a quick plunge on a 28-degree morning. Among the participants were members of local law enforcement including the Kane County state's attorney's office and the St. Charles Police Department.

 

"Law enforcement is the number one supporter for our athletes," said Linda Hagemann, an event organizer. "That gives them the opportunity to compete in sports."

There are around 25,000 Special Olympics athletes in Illinois, and law enforcement raises $4 million to $5 million annually for them through various fundraising activities, Hagemann said.

