Skokie man killed, teen girl wounded in Rosemont mall shooting

An ambulance driver sits in his truck as shoppers and workers from the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall wait to be escorted to their cars in Rosemont after a shooting inside the building Friday evening. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified a 20-year-old Skokie man as the victim killed in a shooting at a Rosemont mall late Friday that also injured a 15-year-old girl.

An autopsy is scheduled later today for Joel Valdes, according to the medical examiner's office.

Valdes' time of death is listed as 8:10 p.m., which was barely an hour after the shooting was reported.

Police said Valdes was shot multiple times. He was found on the first floor of the mall a short distance from the food court.

Valdes and the injured girl were taken to a nearby hospital where Valdes was pronounced dead.

The girl is reportedly recovering at the hospital from a gunshot wound to her wrist. Rosemont police said the girl also suffered a graze wound to her leg.

Rosemont police Sgt. Joseph Balogh said the girl was found inside a bathroom, also on the first floor near the food court. It's unclear if she was in the bathroom at the time of the shooting or had sought shelter there following the shooting.

Police indicated witnesses reported the possibility of a third victim, but Balogh said "no further victims from the shooting have been discovered."

A firearm was recovered at the scene, he added.

"This shooting was an isolated incident that appears to be targeted between the offender and Valdes," Balogh said.

Balogh described the shooter as a male in his mid-20s with a mask covering his face. The suspect left the area in a maroon 2008 Honda with other unknown subjects.

"That vehicle was later located out of town along with the owner of the vehicle," Balogh said. "The owner of the vehicle is currently being questioned regarding their involvement in the shooting and is being considered a person of interest."

Witnesses Friday described a chaotic scene in the aftermath of the shooting. Many store employees hid frightened customers in the stores until police were able to allow them to safely leave. Some were hiding for more than an hour.

Balogh said police cleared the shopping center of employees and customers by 11:15 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, but police have released the mall back to management.

The mall reopened at noon Saturday, according to mall management.