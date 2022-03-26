 

Batavia woman charged with felony burglary

By Brenda Schory
Updated 3/26/2022 6:54 PM

A Batavia woman was charged with felony burglary of a house for sale in the 300 block of McKee Street, according to police and court records.

Tamara C. Schmidt, 47, of the 200 block of North Jackson Street, Batavia, was also charged March 23 with unauthorized control of property valued at less then $500, also a felony, and misdemeanor criminal trespass to property, police and court records show.

 

According to the charging documents, Schmidt took property from the residence and placed it "in the public way, along the curb line in an unorganized pile appearing to be a refuse."

Schmidt was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 20.

The most serious charge, burglary, is a Class 2 felony, punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000 or 48 months of probation, if convicted.

Putting the property on the curb is a Class 3 felony, punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000.

Schmidt did not return a voicemail message seeking comment.

