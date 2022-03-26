Batavia teen killed in single-car crash

A Batavia teenager was killed Saturday morning when the car he was driving left the road and a struck a tree.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old William Marston, who authorities said was the lone occupant of the Volkswagen Jetta that crashed.

Investigators said Marston was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Kane County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Route 25 near Lippold Park at 7:45 a.m.

Investigators said the car appeared to be heading southbound when it left the road.

Route 25 between Banbury Road and Bond Drive was closed for nearly three hours as investigators looked over the crash site.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.