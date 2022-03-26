20-year-old man killed, teen girl wounded in Rosemont mall shooting

An ambulance driver sits in his truck as shoppers and workers from the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall wait to be escorted to their cars in Rosemont after a shooting inside the building Friday evening. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified a 20-year-old man as the victim killed in a shooting at a Rosemont mall late Friday that also injured a 15-year-old girl.

An autopsy is scheduled later today for Joel Valdes, according to the medical examiner's office. No hometown was given for Valdes.

Valdes' time of death is listed as 8:10 p.m., which was barely an hour after the shooting was reported.

Valdes and the injured girl were taken to a nearby hospital where Valdes was pronounced dead. The girl is reportedly recovering from a gunshot wound to her wrist at the hospital.

Police indicated witnesses reported the possibility of a third victim, but they had not identified anyone as of early Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Rosemont police say they have one of two "persons if interest" in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police have also cleared the mall, but it's unknown if the retail center will open today.