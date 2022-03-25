 

Wheeling launches online survey about Restaurant Row

  • Wheeling officials want you to take a survey about Restaurant Row, a stretch of Milwaukee Avenue that features many restaurants.

Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 3/25/2022 2:27 PM

As part of Wheeling's efforts to rejuvenate Restaurant Row, officials want you to take a survey about the famed stretch of Milwaukee Avenue.

The survey, which can be found at bit.ly/3NkW1Li, asks about architectural and streetscape design preferences, possible uses of open space, signage and other topics.

 

Responses will help consultants produce recommendations for improvements along Restaurant Row, which essentially runs along Milwaukee Avenue between Lake-Cook and Hintz roads.

Wheeling hired the Lakota Group last fall to develop promotional strategies for Restaurant Row.

Maintaining Restaurant Row as a source of community pride was identified as a priority in the strategic plan trustees adopted last year. Restaurants there and across the nation have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and customers' tastes and budgets have evolved, too.

The study could result in branding and streetscape improvement plans as well as specific economic development strategies to lure new businesses and customers to the area.

For information about the project, visit wheelingrestaurantrowplan.com.

