Sheriff's dog aids in arrest of rape suspect in Grayslake

A Lake County sheriff's dog assisted in the peaceful arrest of a rape suspect Friday in Grayslake, sheriff's police said.

About 11:30 a.m., the German shepherd Ryker and his handler, Deputy Craig Somerville, helped U.S. marshals capture 24-year-old George D. Reynolds, who was holed up in a residence on the 1000 block of Chadwick Drive, the sheriff's office said.

Reynolds was wanted for aggravated criminal sexual assault and violating parole, authorities said.

According to sheriff's police, Ryker announced his presence with a bark as task force officers spoke with Reynolds, who then surrendered.