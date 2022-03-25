Man dead, teenage girl hurt after 'isolated shooting' at Rosemont outlet mall

Police with weapons escort shoppers and workers from the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont after a shooting inside the building Friday evening. John Starks | Staff Photographer

An ambulance driver sits in his truck as shoppers and workers from the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall wait to be escorted to their cars in Rosemont after a shooting inside the building Friday evening. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Police with weapons walk out of the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont after a shooting inside the building Friday evening. John Starks | Staff Photographer

First responders were on the scene Friday night of the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont after what police called "an isolated shooting." Shoppers at left were evacuated but were not yet allowed to go to their vehicles and leave. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

Police with weapons wait to escort shoppers and workers from the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont after a shooting inside the building Friday evening. John Starks | Staff Photographer

A man is dead and a teenage girl hurt, and two suspects are on the loose after what Rosemont police are calling "an isolated shooting" inside an outlet mall Friday evening.

Rosemont police Sgt. Joseph Balogh said they were called at 7:08 p.m. to a report of a shooting inside Fashion Outlets of Chicago. Two gunshot victims -- a man in his mid-20s and a 15-year-old girl -- were taken to the hospital. He since has died, Balogh said.

The girl was shot in the right wrist and is stable, he said.

Police heard only from witnesses that there's a possible third victim, but Balogh said no third person was taken to a hospital and they haven't heard of one from any hospital.

The police said two suspects fled in a red vehicle before they arrived. Both are not necessarily shooters, Balogh said.

Police shut down and are searching the mall, and they have evacuated shoppers. Other shoppers took cover inside stores, and police are still working to release them.

Multiple police cars and ambulances were on the scene, as were many shoppers outside who were not immediately allowed by police to go to their vehicles and leave.

Jennifer Dwyer of Naperville said she was shopping at the Columbia store with her son Aidan on the first floor during her first visit to the mall.

"I was just dropping my husband off at the airport. Traffic was bad. So I thought let's kill some time and go shopping," she said.

Dwyer said she soon heard at least six gunshots.

"I'm not too familiar with gunshots, but I don't know what else it could have been," she said.

In a couple of seconds, a nearby store manager told shoppers to take cover in the store.

"She came and said, 'Everybody come come,' and we all ran into the back storage area," Dwyer said.

She said she was there for about an hour and 15 minutes.

Manda Rose Decker said on Twitter that she was shopping at the mall with her husband and heard six gunshots. They ran to escape the mall but encountered a locked door at the back of the food court, she said, but ultimately they were able to exit.

"We are safe but apparently just missed being random innocent victims," she wrote.

Mehreen Mehmood of Aurora said she was on her way to the Prada shop when she heard the shots, then ran into the Boss store. Others were running away as well, she said.

"I'm still shaking," she said, as she waited outside for permission to go into the parking lot and retrieve her vehicle.