Jury to return Monday in case of Round Lake Beach man who shot teenage car thieves, killing one

After deliberating about 17 hours over two days, jurors tasked with deciding whether a Round Lake Beach man acted in self-defense when he shot 17-year-old twin brothers were sent home for the weekend by a Lake County judge.

Chief Judge Mark Levitt instructed jurors not to discuss the case or read anything about it until they return Monday to continue deliberations.

Lynell Glover is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Awad of Carol Stream. Anthony's identical twin, Jonathan Awad, also was shot three times.

Authorities said that days before the Jan. 3, 2021, shooting, the Awad brothers stole Glover's 2012 Chevrolet Camaro from the driveway of a family home. Glover found them parked on the side of Route 12, called 911 and told the boys to stay in the car before the shooting happened, authorities said.

One of the key differences between Glover's account of what happened and the version proffered by prosecutors is who brought to the confrontation the handgun Glover used to shoot the twins. Glover's attorney, James Schwarzbach, said during closing arguments Thursday that one of the twins had it when Glover drove up and Glover had to fight for control of it before using the gun to shoot the boys in self-defense.

Prosecutors argued that the evidence suggests Glover had the gun on him when he arrived at the scene and shot them when the twins began to run.

Prosecutors said when Glover found the 17-year-olds in his car on the side of the road that night, he could have let the boys run away but instead shot them to keep them there.

The jury began deliberating the case just before 1 p.m. Thursday and was sent home at around 10:30 p.m. Jurors returned Friday morning and were back at it at from around 9:15 a.m. to about 5 p.m.

If found guilty, Glover could be sentenced to 60 years in prison.