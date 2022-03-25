Bus driver from Wheeling killed in crash on I-90

A bus driver from Wheeling was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on westbound Interstate 90 near Busse Road in Elk Grove Village.

State police said in a news release Friday night that the 66-year-old man, whose name hasn't been released pending notification of his family, was driving a Greyhound bus that drifted into another westbound lane about 2:55 p.m. and hit a 2004 beige Nissan driven by a 62-year-old Chicago woman. Both the bus and the Nissan struck the median wall, and the Nissan flipped onto its roof, the news release said.

The Wheeling man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was aboard the bus.

The Chicago woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of westbound I-90 were reopened by about 6:30 p.m.