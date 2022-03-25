Arlington Heights man goes missing

A news release issued late Friday night said Grobelny has a condition that places him in danger. His vehicle, a 2009 silver Nissan Rogue with Illinois license plate 1746198, was last seen at 7:37 p.m. Thursday on Northwest Highway in front of McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.

Grobelny is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, has white hair and is missing his left leg.

He was wearing a light-colored sweater and dark pants and is missing his left leg.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Arlington Heights Police Department at (847) 368-5300 or dial 911.