Arlington Heights man goes missing
Updated 3/25/2022 11:25 PM
A news release issued late Friday night said Grobelny has a condition that places him in danger. His vehicle, a 2009 silver Nissan Rogue with Illinois license plate 1746198, was last seen at 7:37 p.m. Thursday on Northwest Highway in front of McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.
Grobelny is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, has white hair and is missing his left leg.
He was wearing a light-colored sweater and dark pants and is missing his left leg.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Arlington Heights Police Department at (847) 368-5300 or dial 911.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.