'This is awesome': Cars lined up along Higgins Road for $50 gas giveaway in Rosemont
Vehicles are stacked single file along Higgins Road in Rosemont -- all the way to the edge of O'Hare International Airport -- for the chance at up to $50 in free gas donated by businessman Willie Wilson.
The Mobil station on the southwest corner of Higgins and River roads is the lone Northwest suburban location of 48 city and suburban gas stations participating in Wilson's Thursday morning promotion.
Rosemont's public safety department set up orange cones dedicating the far right lane to vehicle stacking on Higgins, with cars backed up as far west as Mannheim Road by 8 a.m.
Cops wouldn't allow drivers to begin lining up until about 6 a.m., ahead of the 7 a.m. giveaway. And once the line started to form, drivers, for their part, wouldn't let anyone butt in line if they tried. Beyond the queuing line, traffic was otherwise free flowing on Higgins, River and other local arterials.
John Williams of Elk Grove Village was first in line, getting to the Mobil just before 6 a.m. The gas started to flow at 7 a.m.
"This is the Lord's work. This will with no doubt help me," said Williams, who was filling up his sedan.
Nicole Jackson of Arlington Heights was on her way to work in Chicago, and also happy for the opportunity for free fuel.
"This is awesome, and it certainly is a godsend," Jackson said.
Wilson, the businessman, philanthropist and former Chicago mayoral and U.S. Senate candidate, announced the giveaway of up to $50 per car and capped at $1 million, after his initial $200,000 giveaway at 10 Chicago stations last Thursday.
• Staff photographer Brian Hill contributed to this report.