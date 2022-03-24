'This is awesome': Cars lined up along Higgins Road for $50 gas giveaway in Rosemont

Saneesh Thomas, co-owner of the Mobil gas station on the southwest corner of Higgins and River roads in Rosemont, makes sure everything is running smoothly as a free gas promotion begins at 7 a.m. Thursday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Saneesh Thomas, co-owner of the Mobil gas station on the southwest corner of Higgins and River roads in Rosemont, hands John Williams of Elk Grove Village a numbered card during the gas giveaway Thursday morning. Williams was the first in line when the free gas started to flow at 7 a.m. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A long line of vehicles were in the far right lane of Higgins Road -- stretching as far back as Mannheim Road -- for the free gas promotion Thursday morning. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Rosemont officers donning high-visibility rain coats help direct traffic during the free gas promotion Thursday morning at the Mobil station at Higgins and River roads. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Starting at 4 a.m., 19 Rosemont public safety department police and auxiliary officers began preparing for a gas giveaway Thursday at the Mobil station at Higgins and River roads. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

John Williams of Elk Grove Village was first in line for the gas giveaway Thursday morning at the Mobil station in Rosemont. "This is the Lord's work. This will with no doubt help me," he said. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Cars waiting along Higgins Road were backed up more than a mile to Mannheim Road during a free gas promotion at a Mobil gas station in Rosemont. The giveaway was Chicago businessman Willie Wilson's second such promotion in as many weeks. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Nicole Jackson of Arlington Heights puts $50 in her tank at the Mobil gas station on the southwest corner of Higgins and River roads in Rosemont, during a gas giveaway that started at 7 a.m. Thursday. "This is awesome and it certainly is a godsend," she said. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Vehicles are stacked single file along Higgins Road in Rosemont -- all the way to the edge of O'Hare International Airport -- for the chance at up to $50 in free gas donated by businessman Willie Wilson.

The Mobil station on the southwest corner of Higgins and River roads is the lone Northwest suburban location of 48 city and suburban gas stations participating in Wilson's Thursday morning promotion.

Rosemont's public safety department set up orange cones dedicating the far right lane to vehicle stacking on Higgins, with cars backed up as far west as Mannheim Road by 8 a.m.

Cops wouldn't allow drivers to begin lining up until about 6 a.m., ahead of the 7 a.m. giveaway. And once the line started to form, drivers, for their part, wouldn't let anyone butt in line if they tried. Beyond the queuing line, traffic was otherwise free flowing on Higgins, River and other local arterials.

John Williams of Elk Grove Village was first in line, getting to the Mobil just before 6 a.m. The gas started to flow at 7 a.m.

"This is the Lord's work. This will with no doubt help me," said Williams, who was filling up his sedan.

Nicole Jackson of Arlington Heights was on her way to work in Chicago, and also happy for the opportunity for free fuel.

"This is awesome, and it certainly is a godsend," Jackson said.

Wilson, the businessman, philanthropist and former Chicago mayoral and U.S. Senate candidate, announced the giveaway of up to $50 per car and capped at $1 million, after his initial $200,000 giveaway at 10 Chicago stations last Thursday.

• Staff photographer Brian Hill contributed to this report.