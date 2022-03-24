 

Palatine textile recycling program launches Monday

 
Daily Herald report
Beginning Monday, Palatine will introduce a new textile recycling program through Simple Recycling.

Textile recycling is a way for residents to recycle used clothing items instead of throwing them away. The Clothing and Textile Collection program diverts items from landfills, assists the local community, and supports the environment and planet, officials said.

 

The free program accepts new, gently used, or unwanted/worn, women's, men's and children's clothing and textiles. All fabrics are accepted. Donations of new and gently used clothing and textiles will be recycled into usable new products.

Starting Monday, residents will be able to request a front door pickup via Simple Recycling's website, www.simplerecycling.com, or phone number (866) 835-5068). Recyclables should then be placed in a bag or box outside the resident's front door at the designated reservation time.

