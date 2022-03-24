Jury awards $742,500 to family of man shot by Chicago police

A jury has found two former Chicago police officers and the city partially liable for the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old father during a mental health crisis in 2014.

Hector Hernandez was shot 13 times at his girlfriend's home on the 2500 block of West 50th Street by former officers Patrick Kelly and Antonio Corral.

Hernandez's two children will be awarded $742,500. The award would have been higher, but the jury found the officers carried 55% of the fault in the case and Hernandez 45%, according to the family's lawyers.

