First Asian American woman nominated for Chicago council

Nicole Lee is Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's pick to be the new 11th Ward representative on the city council. Brian Rich/Chicago Sun-Times

An emotional Mayor Lori Lightfoot made political history on Thursday by appointing the first Asian American woman to serve on the Chicago City Council.

If the city council ratifies the appointment Monday, United Airlines executive Nicole Lee will replace convicted former 11th Ward Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson.

"I'm a little bit crazy and I think you have to be, to put yourself in this position. To put myself before all of you. To subject my family to some public scrutiny in all of this," Lee told reporters at the Zhou B Arts Center. "I believe it's all well worth it because, if we don't have leaders that are willing to step up and do the hard jobs, we shouldn't complain about what's going on in government."

