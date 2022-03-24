3 men invade Aurora-area home, steal 2 guns
Updated 3/24/2022 10:46 AM
The Kane County sheriff's office is investigating a home invasion that happened Wednesday night near Aurora.
A resident of a home on the 1600 block of Solifsburg Avenue called 911 around 9:54 p.m. They said three armed men forced their way into the home, tried to get into a safe, and stole two guns.
The men were wearing masks. The caller described them as Latino. No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (630) 444-1103.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.