Police: Round Lake Beach officer fired at juvenile who brandished replica gun

No injuries were reported after a Round Lake Beach police officer fired at a boy who pointed a replica firearm at officers Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The police responded to a call at 5:57 p.m. on the 1300 block of Ridgeway Avenue after a witness had reported a juvenile had pointed a gun, according news release from the Round Lake Beach Police Department.

The boy pointed the firearm replica, which looked like a handgun, at the police, which led an officer to fire, the news release said.

The bullet did not strike the boy, who was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for observation, officials said.

The officer was taken to Northwestern Emergency Medical Center in Grayslake and has since been released, the news release said

The Lake County state's attorney's office is assisting Round Lake Beach police in their investigation.