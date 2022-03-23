Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies

FILE - President Bill Clinton confers with U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright before delivering the final statement at the Middle East Summit in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, on Oct. 17, 2000. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, left, toasts with Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at a dinner in Pyongyang, on Oct. 24, 2000.Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, left, talks with Botswana's Health Minister Joy Phumaphi, in Gaborone on on Dec. 11, 2000, where Albright announced a U.S. government donation of 200 trailers to be used as HIV counseling centers across Botswana. Phumaphi holds a symbolic key with an attached AIDS ribbon. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

FILE - Palestinian Authority President Yasser Arafat greets U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright before the start of U.S. President Bill Clinton's address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 29 , 2000. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright smiles as she shakes hands with Russian acting President Vladimir Putin, right, in Moscow's Kremlin, on Feb. 2, 2000. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 26, 2016. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

FILE - President Barack Obama awards Madeleine Albright the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House, on May 29, 2012, in Washington. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Oct. 22, 2009 before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on NATO. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks at a reception celebrating the completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion at the State Department in Washington, Jan. 10, 2017. Albright has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Madeleine Albright died at age 84. A previous version of this story stated the wrong age.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.

President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America's top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia. She was a native of Prague.

"She was surrounded by family and friends," her family announced on Twitter. "We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend." It said the cause was cancer.

In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Albright the Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, saying her life was an inspiration to all Americans

Albright remained outspoken through the years. After leaving office, she criticized President George W. Bush for using "the shock of force" rather than alliances to foster diplomacy and said Bush had driven away moderate Arab leaders and created potential for a dangerous rift with European allies.