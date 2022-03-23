Hoffman Estates garden plots available April 4

Beginning Monday, April 4, Hoffman Estates residents can rent plots in one of the village's two community gardens locations for $25.

The north gardens are located at Mumford Drive and Westbury Drive, and the south gardens are at Volid Drive and Vista Lane. Plot assignments will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

To reserve a plot, call the village's Public Works Department at (847) 490-6800 or email publicworks@hoffmanestates.org beginning at 8:30 a.m. April 4. Calls or emails made before then will not be accepted. Voicemails and emails collected after 8:30 a.m. will be ac­cepted according to the date and time received.

When requesting a plot, include your name, address, phone number, email address and garden location (north or south). Resi­dents will be able to reserve only one plot each. Requests for additional plots will be put on a waiting list and assigned only if space remains available after the initial signup.

Plot assign­ment confirmations will be mailed or emailed to residents who provide an email address within the following week.