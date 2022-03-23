Hoffman Estates garden plots available April 4
Beginning Monday, April 4, Hoffman Estates residents can rent plots in one of the village's two community gardens locations for $25.
The north gardens are located at Mumford Drive and Westbury Drive, and the south gardens are at Volid Drive and Vista Lane. Plot assignments will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
To reserve a plot, call the village's Public Works Department at (847) 490-6800 or email publicworks@hoffmanestates.org beginning at 8:30 a.m. April 4. Calls or emails made before then will not be accepted. Voicemails and emails collected after 8:30 a.m. will be accepted according to the date and time received.
When requesting a plot, include your name, address, phone number, email address and garden location (north or south). Residents will be able to reserve only one plot each. Requests for additional plots will be put on a waiting list and assigned only if space remains available after the initial signup.
Plot assignment confirmations will be mailed or emailed to residents who provide an email address within the following week.