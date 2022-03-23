Hinz: Quigley polling over possible run for Chicago mayor
Updated 3/23/2022 9:53 PM
A Chicago congressman is testing the waters for a possible race for mayor, moving closer to a contest against incumbent Lori Lightfoot in 2023.
A source familiar with the matter says U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a Democrat whose 5th District includes much of the North and Northwest Side of the city as well as some suburban areas, has commissioned a poll to gauge his prospects.
Polling began earlier this week, and though an end date was not available, most polls of that type are in the field for about a week. A person who was polled says they were invited to participate via text message encouraging them to go to a website to participate in the survey.
