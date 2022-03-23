 

Former legislator sentenced to 6 months for cheating on taxes

  • Edward "Eddie" Acevedo

    Edward "Eddie" Acevedo Associated Press/2013

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 3/23/2022 5:07 PM

A federal judge sentenced former state Rep. Edward "Eddie" Acevedo" on Wednesday to six months in prison for cheating on his taxes in a prosecution that resulted from the same investigation that led to the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan.

Before he announced the sentence, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said "there's a particular responsibility" of people who make laws and enforce laws "to comply with those laws."

 

"And Mr. Acevedo didn't do that," Kennelly said.

Acevedo, 58, pleaded guilty to tax evasion in December, admitting he failed as a self-employed consultant to keep sufficient accounting records and shorted the government by $37,000 in taxes for 2015, 2017 and 2018. He must pay that amount in restitution, the judge said.

