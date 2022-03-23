Burr Ridge shooting killer was upset about pay, about to be fired, police say

Burr Ridge Deputy Chief Marc Loftus discusses Tuesday's shootings, in which an Arkansas man killed his boss, shot a worker at another business, then ultimately killed himself. To the right is Burr Ridge detective Sgt. Robert Wisch, the lead detective on the incident. Susan Sarkauskas | Staff Photographer

An over-the-road truck driver who killed his boss Tuesday in Burr Ridge had worked for the company for about one week, had a disagreement about pay and a work assignment, and was about to be fired, police say.

Jeremy Jerome Spicer, 31, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, shot Nicola Misovic, 30, in the head and chest, around 3:01 p.m. at Winner's Freight, 16W745 S. Frontage Road, according to Burr Ridge Police Deputy Chief Marc Loftus.

Spicer then went to another business in the building, Force Logistics, and shot a 31-year-old woman who worked there in an arm, leg and hip. Spicer had also worked for Force Logistics.

Then he went to a third business in the building, Egzit, where he had also worked, and asked for the owner. The owner was not there.

After leaving Egzit, Spicer walked about a mile to another business in the 7900 block of Madison Street and asked to use a restroom. He was in the restroom for about 20 minutes before employees became suspicious and told him to leave because they were closing for the day. They were unaware of the community alert the police sent to warn people to be on the lookout for the shooter.

He went outside and was seen by a police officer setting up a perimeter around the area.

Spicer then shot himself in the head.

Misovic was pronounced dead at Hinsdale Hospital.

The woman underwent surgery at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. She remains in the intensive care unit, according to Loftus.

Police spoke to the woman before her surgery.

Loftus said Spicer used a .40-caliber Glock handgun. They found a holster for it in his room at the nearby La Quinta Inn in Willowbrook. Police also found a tablet computer in the room, and are searching it for any relevant information, Loftus said.

Spicer had been convicted in Arkansas for domestic battery, Loftus said.

Police are checking with federal and Arkansas officials to see if Loftus had a permit for the handgun.

Misovic lived in Willowbrook. His family lives in Serbia, Loftus said.

Loftus said he could not confirm a report that Spicer was heard yelling slurs about Serbians during the shooting.

"I would like to send condolences," Loftus said. "This tragic loss of life did not have to happen."