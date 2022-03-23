Authorities seek help locating missing Carol Stream girl
Updated 3/23/2022 8:29 AM
Carol Stream police are seeking the public's assistance locating a teenage girl who has been missing since February.
Police say 17-year-old Ashlei D. Lewis was last seen leaving her home Feb. 16.
Lewis is Black and described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds and wearing a black ponytail wig, a blue sweatshirt and black backpack.
Surveillance cameras spotted Lewis entering a dark-colored SUV prior to her disappearance.
Anyone with information about Lewis' whereabouts is urged to contact Carol Stream police at (331) 716-7279.
