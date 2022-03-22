Thinking of using MyTax Illinois to file this year? Get started ASAP

The option to file form IL-1040 on MyTax Illinois without having a registered account no longer is available. Filers may want to get going sooner rather than later due to a new anti-fraud measure in effect this tax season.

The option to file form IL-1040 on MyTax Illinois without having a registered account no longer is available. Creating one isn't hard. But getting the required "letter ID" can take up to 10 days.

That surprised Des Plaines resident Adriaan Sachtler, who told the Daily Herald in an email that she has been doing her Illinois taxes online for many years.

"My first reaction was, 'No big deal, I'll just create an account,'" she said. But when she discovered the letter ID would take seven to 10 days to arrive, she thought others should be aware.

"I should still be able to do my taxes before the deadline but all those who think that they can do this closer to the deadline are in for a nasty surprise," she told the Daily Herald.

The 2022 tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18. Taxpayers can request an extension, but if there is a balance due should make a payment on or before that date to avoid any late payment penalties. The extended due date is Oct. 17.

The letter ID procedure always has been in place as an anti-fraud measure to safeguard taxpayer information. In past years, taxpayers could file without having a registered account, according to Maura Kownacki, Illinois Department of Revenue spokeswoman.

However, a number of fraudulently filed Illinois tax returns -- not the result of a breach within the department -- recently were identified, she added. Taxpayers who want to file using MyTax Illinois now must use a registered account.

To create one, choose "Sign Up" in the Login box at MyTax Illinois and follow the instructions. Users will receive the ID number in about a week.

Kownacki said those who have used MyTax Illinois in the past were alerted of the change via email and a reminder was just sent. A message also is posted on the department's home page.

Also, two bulletins regarding the change with a third pending were sent via the GovDelivery system, which is used to send important dates, reminders and changes to all taxpayers who subscribe to receive updates from IDOR.

Last year, Illinois received about 5.3 million of returns, or 87.5%, electronically, Kownacki said. Most are from tax preparers or taxpayers using off-the-shelf software. About 180,000 taxpayers use MyTax Illinois, she added.

Kownacki said IDOR uses technology and analytics daily to thwart criminal attempts to commit tax fraud and steal taxpayers' identity.

The effort prevented about $19 million in refunds being claimed through stolen identities and about $35 million worth of refunds from being issued to those who overstated claims, according to Kownacki.

IDOR began accepting 2021 state individual income tax returns Jan. 24. Taxpayers were encouraged to file electronically, choose direct deposit and do so as early as possible to ensure the quickest processing and potential returns.

"Taxpayers may file their electronic returns for free with MyTax Illinois, our free online account management program," IDOR Director David Harris said in a news release in January.

"Electronic filing is also available through third party software or with most tax preparers," he added.