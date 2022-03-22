 

Shooter kills self after slaying at Burr Ridge business

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 3/22/2022 6:32 PM

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday afternoon in Burr Ridge by a man who later killed himself.

The shooting happened at a business on the 16W000 block of South Frontage Road, according to an announcement from the village of Burr Ridge.

 

According to the announcement, the man ran off after the shooting. Later in the afternoon, he shot himself on the 7900 block of South Madison Street.

Nearby Gower Middle School was locked down while police from several agencies, including Willowbrook and Darien, searched for the shooter.

According to Burr Ridge Village President Gary Grasso, the shooter was being fired or laid off from a job. Grasso said the man shot a supervisor, who died, and a woman.

The identities of the shooter and the victims will not be released until their families have been notified.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 