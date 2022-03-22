Shooter kills self after slaying at Burr Ridge business

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday afternoon in Burr Ridge by a man who later killed himself.

The shooting happened at a business on the 16W000 block of South Frontage Road, according to an announcement from the village of Burr Ridge.

According to the announcement, the man ran off after the shooting. Later in the afternoon, he shot himself on the 7900 block of South Madison Street.

Nearby Gower Middle School was locked down while police from several agencies, including Willowbrook and Darien, searched for the shooter.

According to Burr Ridge Village President Gary Grasso, the shooter was being fired or laid off from a job. Grasso said the man shot a supervisor, who died, and a woman.

The identities of the shooter and the victims will not be released until their families have been notified.