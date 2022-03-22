Professional engineer expected to be named as interim tollway CEO

The Illinois tollway is expected to chose a professional engineer, who has worked at the agency for nearly nine years, as interim executive director. Daily Herald File Photo

The Illinois tollway is expected to name a professional engineer who has headed up the Central Tri-State expansion as interim executive director, sources said Tuesday.

Lanyea Griffin, tollway deputy chief of program implementation, is expected to replace José Alvarez, who resigned from the agency last week.

Griffin is also executive project engineer for the Tri-State reconstruction and widening project.

Prior to joining the tollway in 2013, Griffin worked in the private sector as an engineer for over a decade, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The move comes as the agency enters a busy year in its reconstruction of the Central Tri-State and forges ahead with building a ring road on the west side of O'Hare International Airport (I-490).

Officials are hoping to put a period on a turbulent two years at the agency that included Senate scrutiny over procurement problems and friction between the former CEO and previous chairman Will Evans who stepped down Feb. 18.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed banker Dorothy Abreu of Wilmette to be board chairman last month.