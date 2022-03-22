Geneva District 304 chooses two new school board members

The Geneva Unit District 304 school board chose Molly Ansari and Paul Radlinski to fill two vacancies on the board during a special meeting on Monday.

After about three hours in closed session, board President Michael McCormick announced the board's choices from a field of 17 applicants.

"All of the candidates were terrific, and I sincerely hope they will all run for election in one year," McCormick said in a text message.

According to her application, Ansari is a clinical counselor and art therapist who works with school-aged children. She has a doctorate in counselor education and supervision and serves as an assistant professor at Bradley University.

"My aspirations for the students of today and the future is to instill hope, self-awareness and a keen sense of mental well-being and awareness," Ansari wrote in her application. "I believe that I could offer my insights and understanding into these areas."

Radlinski has a bachelor's degree in chemistry and an MBA in finance and is recently retired from managing several chemical global businesses, according to his application.

"I am a father [with] children who were educated in both Geneva and at international schools," Radlinski wrote. "I strongly support children being exposed to multicultural issues and studies. It is important for our children's future that they be ready for the changing life, social and work environments that they will encounter upon the completion of their Geneva school years."

The new members are to replace Taylor Egan and Alicia Saxton, who resigned earlier this month.